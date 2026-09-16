September 16, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: China, Japan, South Korea, Iran reach semifinals of basketball competitions

Asian Games: China, Japan, South Korea, Iran reach semifinals of basketball competitions (Credit: Xinhua)

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 16 (IANS) China, Japan, South Korea and Iran advanced to the men's basketball semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games after winning their respective quarterfinals on Wednesday.

China held off Saudi Arabia 87-78 despite forwards Zhu Junlong, Zhao Jiayi and Li Hongquan being sidelined by injuries. China took a 48-39 lead into halftime, but Saudi Arabia fought back to tie the game at 62 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter remained tight before two free throws from Hu Jinqiu gave China an 83-75 lead with 2:04 remaining. Mohammad Alsuwailem then made a free throw and a layup to cut the deficit to 83-78 with 1:29 left, but consecutive baskets from Cui Yongxi and Liao sealed China's victory.

Liao, who poured in a game-high 30 points, led four Chinese players in double digits, while Yu Jiahao added 16 points and nine rebounds. Muhammad Abdurrahkman led Saudi Arabia with 25 points.

Iran narrowly defeated Bahrain 79-74 to advance to the semifinals. With 10.4 seconds remaining and holding a three-point lead, Iran missed three consecutive free throws, giving Bahrain a final chance to turn the game around.

On Bahrain's last possession, guard Mustafa Rashed missed a three-pointer from the corner. He was then ejected after receiving his second technical foul of the game for disputing the call, ending Bahrain's hopes of a comeback.

In the other two quarterfinals, Lee Hyun-jung scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while veteran Choi Jun-yong added six points on his return as South Korea routed Jordan 114-80; Host Japan defeated Chinese Taipei 85-78, with Kotetsu Kurokawa scoring 23 points.

The men's basketball semifinals will be staged on Friday, with China facing Japan and South Korea taking on Iran.

Earlier, China completed a perfect group-stage campaign in the 2026 Asian Games men's basketball tournament with a 105-61 rout of defending champion the Philippines on Monday, as the quarterfinal lineup was confirmed.

China seized control from the opening tip, using quick ball movement and fast breaks to build a 36-16 lead after the first quarter.

Bahrain defeated Kazakhstan 101-78 to finish second in Group C with a 2-1 record and made it to the last eight.

--IANS

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