India emerging as confident, constructive and influential voice amid geopolitical tensions: Report

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) At a time when the world is facing geopolitical tensions, technological disruptions, economic uncertainty and complex global challenges, India has emerged as a confident, constructive and influential voice. India's rise at the global level is becoming one of the defining realities of the changing international order, a report has detailed.

"At the heart of this transformation is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar, Viksit and globally connected India — a nation that protects its strategic interests while contributing meaningfully to global peace, prosperity and cooperation. The BRICS platform provides India with an important avenue to advance this vision," Anil Dhar wrote in an opinion piece for Greater Kashmir.

For India, BRICS is an important platform to bolster partnerships, promote economic cooperation and ensure that the aspirations of the Global South get more attention in international decision-making. The international world order is undergoing a profound transformation and India's approach under PM Modi's leadership has been to maintain ties with major global powers while firmly protecting its strategic autonomy and national interests.

India has been increasingly recognised as a nation whose voice matters on issues like global security, trade, energy, climate change, technology or development. India has consistently said that global governance must showcase contemporary realities instead of following structures of a different era. India wants to have a global order where developing nations are not only participants in global discussions but are active contributors to shaping their outcomes, the opinion piece in Greater Kashmir mentioned.

The foreign policy of India under PM Modi's leadership has placed strong emphasis on dialogue, strategic autonomy, national interest and mutually beneficial partnerships. This approach demonstrates a confident India that is ready to maintain ties with all major powers without compromising its independent decision-making. India does not want to be aligned against any country but seeks to work with nations whenever cooperation is beneficial for India's interests and contributes to global stability.

"This diplomatic confidence, combined with India’s growing economic and strategic weight, has given the country greater capacity to influence international conversations. BRICS 2026 should therefore be viewed in the larger context of India’s continuing rise. The country is no longer content to be a passive participant in the evolution of the global order. It increasingly seeks to shape that order—by advocating greater representation for developing nations, promoting practical cooperation and offering solutions based on its own development experience," wrote Dhar.

In his welcome remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit's opening session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' in New Delhi on September 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that the Global South must move from being a "rule taker" to "rule-shaper".

PM Modi noted that the Global South remains in the front row of global crises but in the back row when it comes to decision-making. He also called for formulating 10 proposals for global governance reform.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," stated PM Modi.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'— one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next Summit," he added.

--IANS

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