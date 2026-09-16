76 dishes, portraits of PM Modi and mother on a watermelon: TN chef's unique greeting for 76th birthday

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) While the nation and countrymen gear up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, a chef in Tamil Nadu has found a unique and one-of-its kind way to greet him on the special occasion.

Selvakumar, a noted chef from Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) has prepared a lavish spread of 76 food items to mark Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday.

Besides displaying his culinary skills, he has also carved portraits of PM Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi on watermelons, to convey his birthday wishes.

As Prime Minister Modi turns 76 on September 17, series of events are lined up across the country to celebrate his birthday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will organise a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan' to celebrate PM Modi's long years of public service.

A lot of BJP leaders, workers and volunteers will lit up 'Aashirvaad ka diya' at their homes, as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity with the Prime Minister for 25 years of his public life.

Selvakumar, the head chef of a popular restaurant in Tirunelveli, wanted to make the day extra special and chose to showcase his culinary skills to offer a 'unique gift' to the Prime Minister on his 76th birthday.

He prepared this wide variety of food, on the theme of "no-cook cuisine" and healthy natural food.

These include 24 varieties of salads made with different vegetables and fruits, 26 varieties of salads made with sprouted pulses, and 14 varieties of salads made with different root vegetables and tubers grown underground, making a total of 76 varieties of salads.

Speaking to IANS, the Tirunelveli chef said that all the 76 varieties are laced with natural ingredients and seek to promote good health.

Selvakumar has created lifelike carvings of the Prime Minister Modi, depicting his younger days as well as the present-day appearance on a watermelon, to mark his birthday.

Alongside, he has also carved images of PM Modi's late mother Heeraben Modi on the watermelon.

The noted chef said that he has prepared 76 varieties of food to demonstrate that a healthy lifestyle can be followed by consuming natural foods that are beneficial to the body.

He noted that he made these food items and portraits, to show his fondness for the Prime Minister and express his wish that he remains in good health and continues to serve the public for many more years.

This unique style of birthday greeting, with an array of lip-smacking dishes on display, has caught the attention of people and is also earning wide applause from all quarters.

--IANS

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