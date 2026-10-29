Veteran coaches back India's young footballers for future, praise U15 WC performance

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan has given India’s young footballers a platform to test themselves against teams from across the world.

Played in an 8v8 format with two 20-minute halves, the festival is designed around development and exposure rather than the conventional 90-minute game.

India have so far played five matches in Group K and two in the tournament phase. The Blue Colts began with wins over Laos and Cameroon, drew with Grenada, beat Bahrain and then lost to Senegal. They finished third in Group K before moving into Tier C of the tournament phase.

India suffered a 1-2 defeat against Honduras before defeating Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 and will next play Afghanistan. But the bigger story has been the experience gained by Bibiano Fernandes’ young side and the belief they have created.

For India’s U-15 boys in Baku, the encouragement of experienced coaches and football figures has provided exactly that.

Former India coach Shabbir Ali praised the team’s overall effort. “Very good performance. We have to give credit to the coach as well as the players and support staff,” he said.

Sanjoy Sen believes the format should not diminish what the youngsters have achieved. "Whether it is 8v8, it doesn't matter, but our performance under Bibiano has been really good so far," he said.

For Sen, however, the next step is crucial. He stressed that these players need regular competitive football to mature, arguing that they should ideally play 30 to 40 matches in a season. “When you play many matches, mentally you will be much more stronger, then you can face any challenges,” he explained.

Sankarlal Chakraborty was equally impressed by Bibiano’s work, praising how the coach “controlled the kids and made them play football with a wonderful game plan in every single match.”

Armando Colaco also urged continuity, saying the boys under Bibiano “must be kept for a longer period to get the best results in the future.”

The Baku experience has therefore offered more than results. It has given India’s young players international exposure, competitive experience and, most importantly, a group of experienced voices reminding everyone that their development must continue long after the festival ends.

--IANS

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