‘Very satisfying to be honest, God listens if you work hard,' says Naman Dhir on dream T20I debut

Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) In a matter of three weeks, batting all-rounder Naman Dhir completed a fairytale introduction to international cricket and after having a memorable T20I debut against the West Indies, he attributed this ‘very satisfying’ feeling to honest hard work and God listening to his prayers.

Having featured in all three ODIs against the West Indies, Dhir was drafted into the T20I squad at the eleventh hour, with Washington Sundar released to play the Ranji Trophy. In India's eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday, operating as the fifth bowling option, Dhir claimed three crucial wickets on his T20I debut.

"It is very satisfying to be honest. If you had asked me two or three weeks ago if I was playing for India or if I was debuting in both formats I might not have believed you. But like I told you during the ODI debut, if you work hard with honesty, God will listen to you one day. So I guess this is the day for me," Dhir said in a video posted on bcci.tv on Wednesday.

Demonstrating exceptional temperament, Dhir adjusted his line, length, and pace whenever put under pressure to execute his off-spin bowling. Interestingly, Dhir picked up all three of his wickets on the very next ball after being hit for a six.

Reflecting on his bowling strategy, Dhir revealed that observing left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel during the Powerplay helped him assess the surface conditions effectively.

"I saw Axar bhai in powerplay and he was throwing a slower ball and was getting a bit of grip. So my plan was to throw a slow ball and the wicket was a bit damp which was helpful for the spinners. If I could throw a slower ball and get a bit of grip, then I guess I benefited a lot," he said.

Dhir revealed that disciplined preparation across domestic and franchise cricket provided him with the composure required on the big stage. "Preparation is the most important thing for me. If I am playing a match, whether its in the IPL or for the Indian team or in the Ranji Trophy, then preparation is very important for me - be it batting or bowling.

“So I guess it helps me to stay calm. If you are well prepared only then you can be confident otherwise you cannot be. Preparation is very important for me. Obviously, there were a few nerves but as compared to the one day debut it was much less because that is when you play your first international game. So there were a lot of nerves but as compared to that it was much less. I enjoyed my T20 debut a lot. So I am very grateful," he added.

State teammate and India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who presented Dhir with his T20I cap prior to the match, praised the all-rounder's fearless approach and steady growth over the years. "First of all, it's an honour to hand over the cap number 125 to Naman Dhir. First time, I've seen him in under 16 days and after that whenever I've seen him, he has always improved and he has shown his A game.

“He has a fearless nature from the beginning. That's what we want. Express yourself and give your best to the team and to a lot of memories and happiness together. Cheers, good luck," Arshdeep said while handing over the cap.

--IANS

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