Verdict against leading Baloch activist signals Pakistan's crackdown on women's dissent: Report

Quetta, July 4 (IANS) The recent life sentence handed down to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch is being viewed as a message to Baloch women, whose defiance against Pakistani state atrocities was long underestimated by the country's security establishment. While the state has long known how to confront tribal leaders, student militants, guerrillas, and exiles, it has struggled to respond to mothers, sisters, and daughters who have taken to the streets carrying photographs of their disappeared relatives, a report has stated.

Baloch women broke the "choreography of fear", marching from Turbat to Islamabad while enduring police batons, barricades, insults, arrests, and propaganda. Rejecting the silence imposed by both patriarchy and the state, they emerged as a powerful voice of resistance, with Mahrang becoming the symbol of that defiance. Her life sentence is widely seen as Pakistan's answer to a woman who refused to lower her voice, according to a report in 'Stringer Asia'.

The report noted that Pakistan has sentenced Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment — not a warlord, not a militia commander, not a woman caught with weapons in her hands — but the most prominent civilian face of the Baloch movement against "enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the slow, systematic crushing of a people treated as an internal colony".

"Together with Sibghatullah Shah Jee, another leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, she was convicted by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta in a case linked to the death of a security officer during the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar in 2024. The state calls it justice. It is not justice. It is the ritual performance of a colonial court dressing political revenge in legal language. The charge is familiar because Pakistan uses it every time it runs out of arguments: terrorism," Stringer Asia detailed.

"In Balochistan, terrorism is no longer a legal category. It is a solvent. It dissolves citizenship, rights, evidence, procedure, dissent, grief, motherhood, and memory. A Baloch woman asking where her disappeared father is becomes a security threat. A peaceful march becomes sedition. A sit-in becomes conspiracy. A crowd demanding accountability becomes a mob. A doctor becomes an enemy of the state. And a state that has disappeared, thousands of people suddenly discover, with touching theatrical sincerity, the sanctity of law," it added.

According to the report, the "scandal of the verdict" lies not only in the life sentence itself but also in the manner in which it was delivered. The so-called trial, it said, formed part of what Baloch activists describe as a new architecture of "faceless trials" — proceedings conducted away from public scrutiny, shifted inside prison premises, held through video links, and effectively insulated from the accused, their families, legal counsel, and the wider public in whose name justice is supposedly administered.

“A courtroom without a face is not a courtroom. It is an administrative chamber of punishment. It is the judicial equivalent of enforced disappearance: the accused is there and not there, heard and not heard, represented and not represented, present only as an object to be processed,” the report noted.

--IANS

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