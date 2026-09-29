September 30, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

Congress leaders meet party CMs and Education Ministers on education agenda

Congress leaders meet party CMs and Education Ministers on education agenda (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Top Congress leaders on Wednesday met Chief Ministers and Education Ministers of states ruled by the party to discuss reforms in the education sector and the examination system.

The meeting at New Delhi's Indira Bhawan was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretaries in-Charge of the respective states.

They included General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal and other General Secretaries, including Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The leaders directed participants to resist what Venugopal termed, in a social media post after the meeting, as "RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) efforts" in the education sector and how the Congress-ruled states "can emerge as model states in the field of education".

The Chief Ministers were directed to hold state-level education seminars after consulting educationists, academic experts, student organisations, and other stakeholders.

They were instructed to prepare a detailed action plan based on inputs from these seminars "to ensure reforms in education sectors and to become model states for education," added Venugopal on 'X' late Tuesday.

A national-level seminar was also planned with experts to chalk out the mechanism to roll out these plans.

The Chief Ministers were further told to hold presentations against the so-called "agenda" in the education system, and how "RSS-backed" Vice Chancellors are being appointed to further this effort.

The meeting also focused on expanding the "Chhatron ki Goonj" program, a point LoP Rahul Gandhi largely addressed.

The Congress party is trying to position itself as a proactive agent of systemic change in education and employment, aiming to block any official reforms being implemented or planned and spread its own narrative among the youth.

--IANS

jb/dan

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