Parineeti Chopra: The word ‘Cut’ cleanses me as actor, I don’t overthink character’s mood

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is receiving good response to her OTT debut with ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has said that the doesn’t let the mood of her characters affect her as a person.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the series in the BKC area of Mumbai. She said that the actor in her gets switched on and off very easily.

She told IANS, “The word ‘Cut’ cleanses me. I honestly, not even for a single second carry an emotion. In fact, people make fun of me that I'm like, sobbing and crying and screaming and they say cut and I'm laughing hysterically. I've had people actually enact this to me saying, ‘How are you doing this?’. I don't know because I feel like it's not something I do on purpose. It's just how I am, I think as a person, because I'm truly acting in that moment”.

She further mentioned, “However much I may feel and I have real tears coming out and real emotion and physicality. But the moment you say, ‘Cut’, I’m like, ‘Oh, cut. Okay. I have nothing to do now’. So I genuinely switch off. Thank God it's like that because I think I would get very tired because there are many of these heavy characters that I'm playing nowadays. I think if I had the hangover, I would be exhausted as an artiste also as a person, definitely”.

“And I can't do this one thing just because I'm playing a role in a film or a show. I can't just carry that emotion throughout my days and waste all that time. I have a life outside of that set and I have to live that also. I can't be like, ‘But today I did an emotional scene, so I should be in this intense mood for the birthday party’”, she added.

--IANS

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