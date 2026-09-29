Antonio Guterres expresses 'deep appreciation' for India's role at UN

United Nations, Sep 29 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deep appreciation" for India's cooperation with the UN when he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

At their meeting here, they "discussed multilateralism, India-UN cooperation, and geopolitical developments, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East", Guterres' Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for India's cooperation with the UN," he added.

EAM Jaishankar said on X, "Our discussions focused on ongoing conflicts and the need to mitigate their impact, especially on the Global South".

In his speech at the General Assembly on Saturday, he paid tribute to Guterres' decade of service leading the UN through troubled times.

He said, "After a decade of service and dedication to the cause of multilateralism, we will soon bid farewell to Secretary General Antonio Guterres. India deeply values his many contributions, in particular, his personal support for Mission LiFE".

Mission LiFE is a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote daily habits by people and institutions that protect the environment.

At the high-level meeting of the General Assembly, EAM Jaishankar spoke up for multilateralism, which Guterres has warned is under threat.

The meeting between Guterres and EAM Jaishankar took place on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where world leaders gathered to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including armed conflicts, climate change, food security and reform of multilateral institutions.

India has consistently advocated for reformed multilateralism, arguing that the current global governance architecture, including the UN Security Council, must reflect contemporary realities and give developing countries greater representation.

New Delhi has also pressed for greater say for the Global South in international decision-making, a position Jaishankar has articulated at various multilateral forums in recent years.

During his address to the General Assembly, EAM Jaishankar had underscored India's commitment to a rules-based international order and its readiness to work with all partners to address shared challenges, even as he flagged the disproportionate impact of ongoing conflicts on developing nations.

The discussions between Guterres and EAM Jaishankar also come amid continuing global attention on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, both of which have dominated deliberations at the UN this year.

India has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving such conflicts, while reiterating its support for nations' sovereignty and territorial integrity and the protection of civilians.

The meeting also allowed India and the UN to review ongoing cooperation across a range of areas, including peacekeeping, sustainable development, climate action and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

India is one of the largest contributors of troops to UN peacekeeping missions and has been a strong voice for developing countries' concerns at the world body.

--IANS

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