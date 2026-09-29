‘Makkal Kaavalan’ starring K. Manikandan to release on December 4

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The upcoming Tamil film ‘Makkal Kaavalan’ starring K. Manikandan is set to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The release of the film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, celebrating the actor and his journey of excellence in the industry.

The film is written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, and follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices, surrender or resist. As the battle intensifies, the price of resistance mounts and the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

K. Manikandan stars in the titular role alongside Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu.

It is a story about the courage to dream beyond the limits imposed by the world, and the tenacity to keep climbing until those limits cease to matter.

The film also marks K. Manikandan’s next project following the commercial success of ‘Good Night’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Kudumbasthan’, a remarkable run that has established him as one of Tamil cinema’s most dependable and sought-after leading actors.

The film features Cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, Editing by Arul Moses, Production Design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, Stunts by Don Ashok, Sound Design by Anthony Jayaruban, Costume Design by Sureshkumar and Makeup by Ramachandran. In continuation of the winning relationship after Bison Kaalamaadan, Makkal Kaavalan is a Nivas K Prasanna musical.

The film is jointly produced by Birla Studios and Neelam Studios, and is set to debut in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

--IANS

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