Asian Games: PM Modi hails Gulveer’s hat-trick, congratulates Pooja, men’s relay team

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Gulveer Singh on completing a historic hat-trick of medals at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and also lauded Pooja for her high jump bronze and the men’s 4x400m relay team for their podium finish.

Gulveer secured his third medal of the Games by winning bronze in the men’s 5000m final, while Pooja claimed bronze in the women’s high jump and the Indian quartet of Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu finished third in the men’s 4x400m relay.

“It’s truly been a special Asian Games for Gulveer Singh! Congratulations to him on winning the bronze in the men's 5000m. It’s a remarkable hat-trick of podium finishes. His consistency, endurance and determination are noteworthy. Best wishes to him for many more successes ahead,” PMO wrote on X.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to win bronze in the 5000m, adding to the silver medals he had won in the 10,000m and 1500m. His three-medal haul made him the first Indian athlete in 40 years to win three medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

PM Modi also congratulated Pooja, whose bronze marked India’s first Asian Games medal in the women’s high jump in more than two decades.

“A proud moment for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Pooja on winning the bronze medal in the women's high jump at the Asian Games 2026. This is India’s first medal in the event at the Asian Games in over two decades. It’s truly a memorable achievement. Best wishes for her upcoming endeavours,” the PMO wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also hailed the men’s 4x400m relay team after they clocked a season-best 3:01.61 to win bronze.

“Remarkable indeed! Congratulations to Dharmveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK on winning Bronze in the Men’s 4×400m Relay with a superb time. May their success contribute to the popularity of athletics in the times to come,” PM0 wrote on X.

PM Modi’s messages came after a memorable day for Indian athletics, which also saw the women’s 4x400m relay team win gold and the mixed 4x100m quartet secure bronze.

Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj won the women’s 4x400m relay in 3:29.69, giving India its first-ever Asian Games gold in the event.

Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra, meanwhile, won bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay with a national record of 41.06 seconds.

--IANS

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