Venkatesh joins the sets of #VenkyAnil5 as team gears up to shoot crucial sequences in ongoing schedule

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, Telugu star Venkatesh has now joined the sets of ace director Anil Ravipudi's next film, tentatively being referred to as #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2.

Venkatesh has joined the sets even as the unit prepares to shoot a series of crucial sequences in a specially designed huge set. The sequences that are to be shot will also feature actors Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty.

Only a couple of days ago, the makers had celebrated Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's birthday on the film's sets by cutting a cake.

The makers had also released a special poster of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram from the film on the occasion.

Shine Screen Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to share the special poster of the actor from the film on his birthday. It had said, "Team #VenkyAnil5 #NKRAR2 wishes their beloved @NANDAMURIKALYAN a very Happy Birthday. Presenting him in his most stylish avatar yet with unmatched elegance and swagger. #HappyBirthdayNKR. SANKRANTHI 2027 Release."

Prior to that, the film was in the news for an alert that the makers had put out warning the public about a fake casting call.

The makers had cautioned public about a fake casting call that had been put out by fraudsters.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, Shine Screen Studios said, "It has come to our notice that a fake casting call is being circulated in the name of our film. We hereby clarify that the said casting call is completely false and unauthorized. We request everyone not to fall prey to such fraudulent activities or share any personal information, photographs, documents, or money with individuals claiming to represent the film."

The makers also went on to say, "Any official announcements regarding casting opportunities for our film will be made only through our verified and official social media handles. We urge everyone to stay vigilant and rely solely on information shared through our official channels. Team #venkyanil5 #nkrar2."

The film's launch had taken place with a traditional pooja ceremony on Thursday last week. The first clap for the film was given by eminent producer Allu Aravind, who is the father of actor Allu Arjun.

Shine Screen Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, had made it clear that actresses Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty had come on board the unit of the film.

Only a few days ago, director Anil Ravipudi had welcomed National Award winning music director G V Prakash on board the film.

Anil Ravipudi had taken to his X timeline to post a hilarious video and said, "I've always admired @gvprakash's ability to make music that connects instantly with audiences. Thrilled to welcome him on board for #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAnil2. And we had a blast pulling off this fun concept...A big thank you to GV for trusting the idea, joining in wholeheartedly, and making it so much fun. Looking forward to making some beautiful memories together brother. Victory @VenkyMama garu @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu."

The video that Anil Ravipudi posted opened with a nostalgic tribute to legendary filmmaker Jandhyala. The makers recreated an iconic scene from 'Aha Naa Pellanta', in which the characters were seen buried in the sand up to their necks.

Sources close to the director have said that the film is likely to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January, next year.

This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'. It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'.

Sources say the director has brought together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film to be made as a clean entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline.

Designed to connect with audiences of all age groups, the film is being planned as a perfect festive treat. Sources say it will seek to deliver a healthy mix of humour, emotions, and strong entertainment, staying true to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style of wholesome cinema.

--IANS

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