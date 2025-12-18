December 19, 2025 12:43 AM हिंदी

Venkatesh Iyer to lead Madhya Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad

Venkatesh Iyer to lead Madhya Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad

Gwalior, Dec 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Thursday selected Venkatesh Iyer as captain of their men's senior team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy league stage, which will be held in Ahmedabad from December 24 to January 8, 2026.

The 30-year-old Iyer was recently picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the mini-auction for Rs 7 crore after spending four years at Kolkata Knight Riders from 2021 to 2025, winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Getting the captaincy of Madhya Pradesh is a big boost for Iyer.

Among the other players picked are experienced Yash Dubey, along with another IPL star, Kumar Kartikeya, who last year moved to Rajasthan Royals after playing for Mumbai Indians from 2022 till 2024.

Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Singh are also in the squad for the 16-member squad, in which Madhav Tiwari has been picked, subject to fitness.

Meanwhile, the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has gained importance because of the involvement of top stars like India internationals Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Prasidh Krishna, who have been picked by their respective states.

Virat has confirmed his availability for Delhi, while Rohit is open to playing for Mumbai in the league stage. KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna have been named by defending champions Karnataka in their squad.

The top stars will be representing their respective states because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for the top stars to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy series. With a three-week gap between India’s final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad on December 19 and the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11, 2026, the Board is keen that senior players utilise the window to play domestic cricket.

Madhya Pradesh squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy league stage:

Venkatesh Iyer (Captain), Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri (WK), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Chauhan, Ritik Tada, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Shivang Kumar, Aryan Pandey, Rahul Batham, Tripuresh Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Madhav Tiwari (subject to fitness).

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Venkatesh Iyer to lead Madhya Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad

Venkatesh Iyer to lead Madhya Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad

Mrunal Thakur says ‘Dacoit’ is her first film shot in 2 languages

Mrunal Thakur says ‘Dacoit’ is her first film shot in 2 languages

B’desh situation has security implications for India’s Northeast: Report (Photo: IANS)

B’desh situation has security implications for Northeast: Report

It’s a very special feeling to get my first win, says World Champion D. Gukesh after securing his first win of Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: It’s a very special feeling to get my first win, says World Champion Gukesh

Shilpa Shetty’s legal representative claims no IT raid has happened

Shilpa Shetty’s legal representative claims no IT raid has happened

VBSA Bill to unify higher education regulation: Ex-UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

VBSA Bill to unify higher education regulation: Ex-UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Gujarat: Girl child ratio improves significantly in Jesar taluka of Bhavnagar district (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Girl child ratio improves significantly in Jesar taluka of Bhavnagar district

Sivakarthikeyan thanks Ravi Mohan for accepting to play the antagonist in 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/X)

Sivakarthikeyan thanks Ravi Mohan for accepting to play the antagonist in 'Parasakthi'

Amanda Seyfried feels ‘The Housemaid’ co-star Sydney Sweeney is a 'sweetheart'

Amanda Seyfried feels ‘The Housemaid’ co-star Sydney Sweeney is a 'sweetheart'

Andhra: Jagan submits one crore signatures to Guv against privatisation of medical colleges (Photo: IANS)

Andhra: Jagan submits one crore signatures to Guv against privatisation of medical colleges