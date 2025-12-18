GCL Season 3: It’s a very special feeling to get my first win, says World Champion Gukesh

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Winning the first game in any event is quite satisfactory, but if it happens after a series of defeats, it is more enjoyable. Dommaraju Gukesh, the reigning World Champion, was obviously elated after winning his first match in Season 3 of the Global Chess League at the Royal Opera House on Thursday.

Gukesh, along with compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, delivered in a must-win situation to help PBG Alaskan Knights register their first win of the tournament. With Gukesh winning his first game in the event, the last edition runners-up, the Alaskan Knights, defeated Alpine SG Pipers.

The reigning World Champion Gukesh, who had struggled in the tournament so far, came up with a clinical finish to beat Fabiano Caruana in 39 moves, and then Leinier Dominguez got the better of R Praggnanandhaa, and Kateryna Lagno defeated Hou Yifan to complete the scoreline.

Talking about his first win in GCL, Gukesh said, "It’s a very special feeling to get my first win. From the start, we felt we were in control, but towards the end, a few things became tricky. When I looked at the other boards, Dominguez’s game seemed around even, maybe slightly better for him, so I knew I had to push for a win. By then, I already had good chances, and my opponent was running low on them.”

About his game on Thursday against Fabiano Caruana, Gukesh said, “The position was more or less even. He was fine out of the opening, but there was always some tension. At some point, he couldn’t find a clear plan, and I started getting a lot of play.”

While playing at the Opera House, Gukesh and his teammates have spent some enjoyable time at the Marine Drive, walking around to relax after a tough match.

“After a tough day, it was nice to just forget about chess for a while. We went out together as a team and reminded ourselves that we win and lose as a group. We spoke about different things, relaxed, and I genuinely had a lot of fun,” said Gukesh in his post-win media interaction.

About the pressure he faced in clutch moments, Gukesh said, "It actually made things easier. I just had to play fast, and the position almost played itself. Winning in a clutch moment always feels nice, even if it wasn’t the toughest challenge.”

Gukesh is also enjoying the crowd support enjoyed by the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House and the loud cheering his win resulted in, the Grandmaster from Chennai said, “I was pointing to the audience. The cheering today was incredibly loud — louder than any other day so far. Seeing so many kids in the crowd really motivated me. I felt I couldn’t afford to play below my level.”

Gukesh said the venue is packed also because the local coaches have brought in their students. “A lot of coaches had come with their students from different academies. Before the game, Arjun and I even joked that since so many people were here, it was time to start winning,” he added.

--IANS

bsk/