Andhra: Jagan submits one crore signatures to Guv against privatisation of medical colleges

Vijayawada, Dec 18 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday submitted one crore signatures against the privatisation of medical colleges to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

Jagan, accompanied by YSRCP leaders, met the Governor and formally submitted the one crore signatures along with a representation.

YSRCP leaders said vehicles carrying one crore signatures reached Lok Bhavan, where officials from the Governor’s office examined the documents.

The former Chief Minister explained in detail to the Governor the “strong” public opposition to the Chandrababu Naidu government’s decision to privatise government medical colleges and conveyed that the signatures reflect the “collective will of the people to safeguard public healthcare and affordable medical education.”

He called the one crore signatures campaign a democratic public referendum conducted peacefully across the state.

Before meeting the Governor, the YSRCP chief paid tributes at the B.R. Ambedkar Social Justice Memorial, reaffirming that the movement is rooted in constitutional values, social justice, and the right to health.

After meeting the Governor, Jagan Mohan Reddy told media persons that poor and middle-class families benefit only when hospitals remain in the government sector, as private players inevitably exploit people through high tariffs. He stated that the Governor was apprised of how the privatisation decision directly harms the poor and weaker sections of society.

YS Jagan said the party would also approach the courts and file affidavits, warning that if privatisation is not stopped, future generations will suffer and healthcare will fall completely into private hands, opening the door to unchecked exploitation.

He pointed out that the 17 government medical colleges initiated during his tenure would significantly enhance medical seats at fees far lower than private colleges, and that full privatisation would only deepen exploitation.

