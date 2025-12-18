B’desh situation has security implications for Northeast: Report

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The current situation in Bangladesh has significant security implications for India’s Northeast region, said a Parliamentary Committee report, recommending the strengthening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms as well as ensuring that it does not become a haven for groups operating against New Delhi’s security interests.

This condition poses a strategic challenge for India since the Liberation War of 1971, where India needs to be careful in handling it, said the report from Parliament’s Committee on External Affairs headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The report on the future of India-Bangladesh relations was presented in the Lok Sabha on December 18.

It voiced concern over the growing influence of foreign powers, particularly China, in Bangladesh’s infrastructure, port development, and defence sectors, recommending that India closely monitor these activities to safeguard its strategic interests, especially in sensitive regions like the Siliguri Corridor and the Bay of Bengal.

The report, comprising the committee’s observations and recommendations, traced the development of the unrest to factors including the rise of Islamic radicals, “intensifying Chinese and Pakistani influence”, and the “collapse of the dominance of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League”.

The committee expressed concern over the political uncertainty in Bangladesh since August 2024, marked by incidents of political violence and the rise of extremism.

It commended a non-interventionist approach during this period and stressed the importance of supporting free, fair, and credible elections in Bangladesh to restore political stability.

It highlighted the ongoing attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, including assaults on places of worship and cultural institutions.

It urged the Ministry of External Affairs to prioritise the protection of minorities in its diplomatic engagements and to advocate for swift and effective action by Dhaka to ensure the safety and rights of all.

The report also emphasised the historical and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh, which have been solidified through landmark agreements such as the Land Boundary Agreement and maritime boundary settlement.

Despite recent political challenges in Bangladesh, including concerns over democratic freedoms, the committee urged India to maintain a constructive and pragmatic approach.

The Parliamentary Committee report also recommended sustained diplomatic engagement with political, social, and civil society groups in Bangladesh to promote mutual respect and counter anti-India narratives.

India’s humanitarian approach in hosting Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was acknowledged in the report, while recommending that the committee be kept informed on developments on the extradition request.

The report also highlighted the challenges posed by misinformation and anti-India rhetoric in certain Bangladeshi media and digital platforms.

To address this, the committee recommended establishing a Strategic Communication and Perception Management Unit within the Ministry of External Affairs. This unit would work to counter anti-India narratives and promote factual information, enhancing India’s soft power globally.

With approximately 864 km of the India-Bangladesh border still unfenced due to challenging terrain, the committee emphasised the importance of effective border management for national security and regional stability.

The report further recommended prioritising the completion of fencing and adopting innovative technological solutions, such as smart surveillance sensors, in areas where conventional fencing is not feasible.

Bangladesh’s upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category in 2026 is expected to impact bilateral trade, it is observed.

The committee also welcomed ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and urged its timely conclusion to ensure stability in economic relations.

It also emphasised the importance of completing major infrastructure projects, such as rail lines and port upgrades, to maximise mutual benefits.

Recognising the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, the committee recommended intensifying cultural diplomacy through joint festivals, film retrospectives, and art residencies.

It also emphasised the importance of restoring visa and consular services to facilitate legitimate travel and strengthen people-to-people engagement. With the Ganga Water Treaty set to expire in 2026, the report further recommended initiating bilateral discussions with Bangladesh to ensure continuity.

The Parliamentary Committee report emphasised the need for updated hydrological data and climate change projections to guide the renewal process.

The report also highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to Teesta River water sharing.

--IANS

jb/dan