Gujarat: Girl child ratio improves significantly in Jesar taluka of Bhavnagar district

Bhavnagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Government welfare schemes aimed at promoting the birth, education and empowerment of the girl child are showing tangible results on the ground, with Jesar taluka in Bhavnagar district recording a remarkable improvement in the girl child ratio, as per officials.

Flagship initiatives such as the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, along with Gujarat government programmes including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Vahli Dikri Yojana, have played a pivotal role in changing social attitudes and strengthening support systems for girls.

As a result, Jessar taluka has witnessed a notable rise in the number of girl births. According to data released by the Health Department of the Bhavnagar District Panchayat, the girl child ratio in Jessar taluka during 2024–25 has reached 1,075.

This means that for every 1,000 boys born in the taluka, 1,075 girls were born - an encouraging indicator of positive demographic change.

Local women attribute this achievement to the sustained awareness drives and welfare-focused governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

They say government initiatives supporting the upbringing, education and future security of daughters have helped families shed long-standing biases and welcome the birth of girls.

Officials credit the improvement to consistent efforts by the state government and local administration.

Alongside awareness campaigns to eliminate gender discrimination, strict monitoring of sonography centres is being carried out to prevent illegal prenatal sex determination.

Health authorities note that comprehensive support - from financial incentives at birth to educational assistance and career guidance - has collectively contributed to this success.

The progress achieved by Jesar taluka stands as a strong example of how policy intervention and community participation can bring about meaningful social transformation.

The rising girl child ratio in Jessar taluka reinforces a powerful message: daughters are not a burden, but a blessing - and an integral part of a balanced and progressive society.

