Pune, Nov 19 (IANS) Aryan Roopa Anand of Delhi Blur Bulls GC carried his opening-round momentum into the second day with a six-under 65 to hold a slender one-shot lead over Karandeep Kochhar of Punjab Raptors GC in the Indian Premier Golf League (IGPL) Pune Invitational 2026 at the Poona Golf Club on Thursday.

Aryan, who broke through for his maiden professional title at the IGPL Congo earlier this year, moved to 10-under-par after rounds of 67 and 65. Kochhar, meanwhile, produced a spectacular finish, capped by an eagle on the 18th, to move into sole second at nine-under with rounds of 66 and 67.

Home favourite Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, the first-round leader, slipped to third after a four-under effort on the second day, while Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, coming off a hat-trick of wins, moved into fourth at five-under.

Aryan has been particularly impressive after a shaky start to the week, with three bogeys in his first five holes in the opening round. He recovered with five birdies and an eagle-two on the eighth to card 67.

In the second round, he was on fire right from the start, making five birdies in his first seven holes before a bogey on the ninth. He added three more birdies against one bogey on the back nine to extend his advantage.

Asked about the challenge of competing against Mane, with whom he shares the lead at various stages of the tournament, and the memory of his IGPL Congo win, Aryan stressed the importance of staying in the present.

“Well, I mean, IGPL Congo was four months ago, right? A lot of time has passed, and the thing with sports and golf is that your memory has to be short. You can't think about the fact that you had someone's number four months ago. You've got to respect your opponent. And I think Udayan is a very accomplished golfer who has played at the highest levels,” said Aryan.

“Honestly, I'm not worried about who I'm playing with. I'm just trying to go out there and enjoy myself. Over the last few weeks, I've had a couple of good first rounds but wasn't able to carry that into the next two days, and I was able to do that today. So for me, it's about taking baby steps.”

Aryan was also pleased with the atmosphere in his group, which included his captain Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, and felt that the positive start helped him find his rhythm.

“Yeah, I was very happy with my group today. I was playing with my captain, Shiv Kapur, and it's always fun playing with him. He's a very kind guy and very motivating on the golf course. Honestly, from the minute we hit our tee shots, we had a good conversation, so I was in a good frame of mind. It also helps to start with three birdies.

“Suddenly you go from searching for something to having things fall into place, so I have to give credit to the start,” added Aryan.

Kochhar, returning to Poona Golf Club after two years, had a rocky beginning, bogeying the fourth and sixth holes before turning in one-over. A bogey on the 10th saw him slip further, but he responded with four consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 14th. After a par on the 15th and another birdie on the 16th, a bogey on the 17th briefly held him back before he unleashed an eagle on the closing hole.

The lanky Kochhar, who has had a demanding season travelling between the Asian Tour, Asian Development Tour, India Championship, IGPL and DP World Q-School, has Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs on his bag this week.

Mane, who led after the first round and held the lead at different stages on Thursday, could not replicate the putting form of the opening day. He had two birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine, but bogeys on the par-5 12th and par-4 17th dropped him to third.

Bhullar, who opened with a two-under, added a three-under 68 to move up six places from overnight 10th to fourth, but was five shots behind Aryan.

Varun Parikh of Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC led a group of five players tied for fifth at four-under, alongside Arjun Prasad of Auro Goa Eagles GC, M Dharma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Saarthak Chhibber of Auro Goa Eagles GC and C Muniyappa of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC. Parikh's 73-65 included a bogey-free second round, while Arjun Prasad (71-67), Dharma (70-68), Chhibber and Muniyappa also stayed within striking distance.

Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC produced the day's best rounds, a seven-under 64 featuring an eagle and seven birdies against a double bogey. He was seven-under with four holes remaining but could not add further gains. Arjun Bhati of Hyderabad Firebirds GC also made a significant move with a five-under 66 to climb 32 places to tied-12th.

The 20-year-old Sukhman Singh, Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC of Noida, added a special moment to the day, acing the 205-yard par-3 13th with a five-iron. He was one-over on the front nine but played the back nine in even par, with the hole-in-one and pars, to sit tied-23rd at even par for two rounds.

In the team competition, Punjab Krishna Raptors were in the lead at 13-under, with Kochhar's closing eagle helping his team. Vimtra Chennai Lions, whose star, as usual, was Gaganjeet Bhullar, were second at 11-under, alongside RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, led by Aryan.

Lying tied fourth at 10-under were Flying Man Kolkata Tigers and Mumbai Atri Garudas.

--IANS

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