New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that India will have preferential trade access to $85 trillion of global GDP by next year, up from $70 trillion at present, as ongoing trade negotiations add another $15 trillion.

He also noted that several trade agreements, including a deal with the US, are expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Addressing FICCI's annual general meeting here, the minister reiterated India's push toward its $1 trillion overall export target for FY27, urging businesses and startups to tap global market opportunities.

"We didn't know how the year would pan out. Two global wars are raging even today as we speak. But when you really desire something from the heart, it can happen,” Goyal remarked.

He pointed out that India’s export figure of $90 billion for October was “an all-time high."

Delivering the valedictory keynote address, titled "India's Growth Imperative: Building a Globally Competitive Economy," the minister said, "We need to make the world dependent upon us. We have to create leverage in India.”

India has the capabilities, the talent, capital, entrepreneurs, and skill sets. The country has robust economic fundamentals to move forward and a strong banking ecosystem to meet the higher ambition level, the minister stated.

"We have got an economy that matters. That is the envy of the world. We have a leadership that is decisive. We have talent which the world is looking up to. We have macroeconomic fundamentals comparable to the best in the world," the Minister said.

"When I told somebody our foreign debt as a nation is probably 20 odd per cent of GDP, they were amazed. When I said that our total debt as a nation, government debt, is under 80 per cent of GDP and we are working to bring it down. They couldn't believe it,” he remarked.

He lashed out at the adverse comments made by opposition leaders on India’s economy.

"Some people go abroad and say India is on the brink of an economic disaster. We are the fastest-growing large economy in the world. A country which is going to grow its exports from $863 billion to $1000 billion. A 6 per cent economic growth rate in a year full of volatility and uncertainty and the challenges of two wars. Do you go abroad to deride your nation, or do you go abroad to show solidarity with the people of India?" he quipped.

--IANS

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