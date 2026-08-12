Sunny Deol meets Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew ahead of 'Batwara 1947' release

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi met Sugata Bose, the grandnephew of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, ahead of the release of their period drama 'Batwara 1947'.

Sunny took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a video of him and Rajkumar Santoshi interacting with Sugata Bose. In the clip, Sugata Bose was heard praising the movie.

Expressing his gratitude, Sunny added the text overlay to the clip that read, "Thank you Sugata Bose ji for your kind words and wishes for #Batwara1947 (sic)."

Before this, Sunny also paid a visit to the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

Dropping a video from the Partition Museum with his son Karan Deol, the 'Gadar' actor said that while some chapters of history are painful, it is important to remember them so that future generations are able to understand the “value of peace, humanity and togetherness”.

Sunny penned the caption, “Visited the Partition Museum in Amritsar during #Batwara1947 promotions. So many stories of pain, courage, separation and survival… stories that must never be forgotten.”

Sunny shared that “walking through those memories makes you realise how deeply Partition changed millions of lives forever.”

“Some chapters of history are painful, but we must remember them, so future generations understand the value of peace, humanity and togetherness. Waheguru sab te meher kare,” he further wrote.

Sunny is presently busy promoting 'Batwara 1947', which also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh as part of the primary cast.

The drama further marks Preity Zinta's return to the screen after a long gap of eight years.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai '. The Punjabi title translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

The movie will reach the cinema halls on 14 August 2026.

--IANS

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