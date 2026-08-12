Kabir Bedi recalls how he became a ‘changing face of Indian fashion’ in the 80s

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Kabir Bedi took a trip down memory lane as he revisited his ‘only Vimal days’ from the 1980s.

The ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ actor shared a series of rare posters and images from his personal archives. He recalled how his association with the brand became a memorable chapter in his journey and reflected the changing face of Indian fashion at the time. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a post revealing that his wife discovered the posters and images while they were moving house. He described them as a “wonderful little archive” from another time, taking him back to the Only Vimal years. Kabir recalled that Vimal, a Reliance brand, was more than just a clothing label during that era. According to him, the brand was part of the changing face of Indian fashion, and being one of its faces became a memorable chapter in his career.

“My wife found these while we were moving house….Posters and images from different chapters of my journey — a wonderful little archive of another time - the “Only Vimal” years. Vimal (a Reliance brand) was more than a clothing brand in those days — it was part of the changing face of Indian fashion, and being one of its faces was a memorable chapter in my journey.”

The ‘Hero’ actor added, “Looking at these again after all these years brought back many fond memories. Special How many of you remember the “Only Vimal” era? Certainly a blast from the past.”

The video features Kabir Bedi dressed in stylish outfits that were popular during his era, along with old newspaper clippings highlighting his work and association with Only Vimal.

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi has built a successful career across Indian and international cinema. He has appeared in popular films such as “Khoon Bhari Maang” and “Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.” The actor gained international recognition for playing the lead role of Sandokan in the European television series of the same name. He has also featured in Hollywood projects, including “Octopussy,” part of the iconic James Bond franchise.

--IANS

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