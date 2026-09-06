September 06, 2026 5:01 PM हिंदी

Veer Pahariya on ‘Prem Keetanu': ‘A hilarious film is coming after a long time’

Veer Pahariya on ‘Prem Keetanu': ‘A hilarious film is coming after a long time’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya has opened up about his upcoming film “Prem Keetanu’ and shared what makes the romantic comedy different.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor spoke about the film’s fun-filled narrative, promising audiences a refreshing dose of laughter and entertainment after a long time. Talking about the film, Veer said that Prem Keetanu’, which is set to release in cinemas on October 2, will explore a range of emotions while offering plenty of humor.

Veer stated, “The name of my upcoming film is Prem Keetanu’, which is coming to cinemas on October 2. It’s a great film with seven songs, and you will see all kinds of emotions in it. You will enjoy it on October 2. All the serious films keep coming, but an amazing, heart-touching and hilarious film is coming after a long time.”

“It’s a romantic comedy film. Rakesh Vidhi sir, Aparshakti Khurana, a newcomer named Aafiya Sayed, and Nikhil Vijay, who is an amazing actor, are also in the film.”

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, known for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,' the movie also stars Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay in pivotal roles. The movie will explore the aspirations, relationships and everyday struggles of young Indians.

Veer Pahariya, the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Union Home Minister, made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s “Sky Force.” In the film, he portrayed Indian Air Force officer T. Vijaya. He also has the action thriller “Naam – To Live Is War,” directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, in the lineup.

Veer often finds himself in the headlines, not only for his work but also for his connection to actress Janhvi Kapoor. While the two share a close and friendly bond, Janhvi has been linked to Veer’s elder brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

--IANS

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