'It's indescribable to sum up support': Eala on Filipino community's love after US Open loss

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Alex Eala turned emotional when asked about the support of her Filipino fans at the US Open 2026 and at other events as she continued her rise in the sport.

Eala lost in the US Open third round to Iva Jovic in a three-set thriller 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, one year after she had stunned 14th seed Clara Tauson in New York. She made it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon and has had a strong run at the North American hardcourt swing, winning the Washington Open this year.

Speaking on the support she receives from the fans, Eala got emotional as she found it hard to express the love she gets. "It’s indescribable to sum up the support and how it makes me feel in just a few words. It’s a real privilege to experience this in a lifetime.

"You know, like… Playing on Arthur Ashe, and feeling the support, being in those environments, learning these lessons, and fighting and doing what I love. I’m really happy. I’m really lucky to have these opportunities, to have these people support me, and to be working hard, to be able to work hard… to be able to live this life how I’m living it," she said, as quoted by the US Open Press.

Meanwhile, Eala also explained the reason for playing the Asian Games and not the China Open. "I do think that I’ve grown as a player since the last time that we played each other, and I definitely think that in this match, I had my chances and I was able to kind of set myself up for some opportunities, which was great," said Eala.

"Yeah, I think I’m happy with the match, I think in general. Of course there is disappointment in losing, but yeah, trying to see the positive side. I think it was a really good match; I think the level was really high, so yeah, congrats to Iva for pushing through," she added.

--IANS

vm/bc