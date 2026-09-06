Akhil Sachdeva says everything during live performance is engineered around him: I don't even know who is dancing

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has said that while performing on stage he is fully consumed by his performance, and doesn’t even know what the dancers are doing in the background.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release in the BKC area of Mumbai after the film’s release. He said that he has kept his team intact, and everything is engineered around his performance on stage.

He told IANS, “You need to be doing what you are meant to do. You need to definitely make sure that it sets right but when I sing I don't pay attention to the people with me on stage. I don't even know who is dancing or performing but now I am used to it. My band is almost the same, I have kept the same band. So, they know where I will breathe, where I will take a pause. The world on stage is not normal. It's a different world, you are in trance, you are connected to God or maybe you have reached somewhere else. You have to stay there. I don't care who is performing or what is happening around. What matters is that people who have come to see me. Whether they have spent money or not, they have come to see me”.

“So I should respect them, and I should make them feel as special as they have made me feel. I have a specialty whether there are 2000 people in the crowd or more, I look into everyone's eyes it's my effort and people feel that Akhil is looking at me. So, I have a connection with my audience. I can't say much I think God has given me this, and I respect it”, he added.

--IANS

aa/