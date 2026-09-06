Diljit Dosanjh gives a hilarious twist to ‘complimentary breakfast’: ‘No ham, no cheese, no beef’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, known for his witty sense of humour, shared a funny video featuring himself and his team, giving a glimpse into their breakfast time.

In the video, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor and his team members can be seen enjoying a complimentary breakfast. Adding his signature dose of humour, Diljit overlaid the text, “Complimentary breakfast hits different.” He also added a playful caption in Punjabi, writing, “Mere dost free ke breakfast par hawa karte hue,” joking about his friends making the most of the free meal. The post then took a humorous turn as Diljit highlighted their food preferences, writing, “No Ham No Cheese No Beef No Pork Only For Vegetable Salt & Pepper.”

The hilarious video features Diljit Dosanjh dressed in an all-black outfit as he walks down the staircase with his team. As they head towards breakfast, the singer jokingly tells the waiter, “No ham, no cheese, no beef, no pork. Only vegetable, salt & pepper.” He then breaks into a fun dance, adding to the hilarious moment.

Known for his quirky social media updates and light-hearted sense of humour, the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actor often gives a glimpse into his life on social media. From sharing hilarious cooking videos and stylish photoshoots to giving glimpses of his concert tours, Diljit keeps his fan base entertained with his fun-filled posts.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh had recently reached Milan, Italy, as part of the next leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour. As he made his way to the country, the singer-actor had a playful request for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Diljit shared a video from his journey to Milan, in which he jokingly addressed Meloni in Punjabi and asked her to come and welcome him to Italy. He also tagged the Italian Prime Minister in the post. In the video, Diljit was seen seated inside a private plane as he travelled towards Milan.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring the UK and Europe as part of his much-awaited Aura World Tour 2026. The international tour kicked off in Berlin, marking the beginning of a nine-city arena run across the UK and Europe.

--IANS

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