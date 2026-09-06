Tanushree Dutta drops a cryptic post on those who ‘afflicted’ her: ‘I will watch the fall & demise’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post, seemingly directed at those she believes have caused her pain and hardship.

In the post, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress spoke about karma, her personal and professional life, and claimed that those who wronged her would eventually face the consequences of their actions. Taking to Instagram, Tanushree wrote about her hopes of rebuilding her life while issuing a stern warning to those she accused of plotting and working against her. She expressed confidence that her “karmic wheels” were turning and said she would witness the downfall of those who had allegedly caused her suffering.

Sharing her image, the ‘Dhol’ actress wrote, “To those who afflicted me and removed me from my organic path in life. My vocational and personal life will be resurrected again in the most wonderful way and I will watch the fall & demise of all those who afflicted me for no fault of mine.”

“The karmic wheels are turning and the next millenia belongs to me! And these assholes who dared to plot, gaslight, hound, surveil, plan & attack me will be hounded for eternity by forces so scary that they will regret every moment that their wicked souls went against me. Their lives will crumble right before their own eyes,” she added.

Tanushree Dutta has previously been vocal about her experiences in the film industry and has spoken publicly about issues she faced during her career.

Last month, the actress had also penned a note in which she claimed that her career was being sabotaged by what she described as “enemy camp handlers.” She alleged that these individuals were deliberately preventing work opportunities from reaching her, claiming, “They don't let anything come to me.” An excerpt from her post read, “So there are also people that want to work with me but the enemy camp handlers don't let anything come to me. They lie, manipulate and lead things astray at the enquiry level itself. Or misguide genuine brands, events and projects to sabotage me further.”

In 2025, Tanushree Dutta came into the spotlight as one of the prominent voices of Bollywood’s 2018 #MeToo movement. She had publicly accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct during the filming of the 2008 film “Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.”

--IANS

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