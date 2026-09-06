Irish cricketer Arlene Kelly announces international retirement

Worcester, Sep 6 (IANS) Ireland women’s all-rounder Arlene Kelly has announced her retirement from professional cricket, bringing the curtain down on a four-and-a-half-year international career following Ireland’s match against England Women in Worcester.

The 32-year-old, born in New Zealand, moved to Ireland in 2022 after securing an Irish passport and initially came to experience domestic cricket. Her performances quickly put her on the international radar.

Kelly made an immediate impression, scoring 60 and taking 3-35 in a Player of the Match display. Within weeks, she earned her Ireland debut against South Africa on June 3, 2022, at Pembroke Cricket Club. She returned figures of 2-25 as Ireland stunned the then-World Cup runners-up by 10 runs.

What began without any expectation of international cricket soon developed into a prominent role in Ireland’s side. Kelly featured in 110 of Ireland Women’s 117 matches since her debut, establishing herself as one of the team’s most dependable performers.

A medium-pace swing bowler known for her control and consistency, Kelly leaves as Ireland’s third-highest wicket-taker, behind Isobel Joyce and Laura Delany. Her career-best figures of 5-12 came against the Netherlands in a T20I in 2023, a year in which she was named Irish Cricket International Women’s Player of the Year and also received the ICC International Women’s Player of the Month award for August.

Reflecting on her decision to step away, Kelly said, “It’s been an absolute privilege to represent Ireland over the past four-and-a-half years and I’ve been fortunate enough to make so many amazing memories both on and off the field. However, the time feels right to hang up the boots and head back to New Zealand to be around my family and friends.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Cricket Ireland, the coaches I’ve worked alongside and – most importantly – my teammates. You welcomed me in with open arms and allowed me to be me. This has been a very special changing room to be a part of, and I know that this group is capable of achieving so much. I will be actively following and supporting the team from the other side of the boundary boards.”

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis paid tribute to Kelly’s contribution and the impact she made after arriving as an overseas player for Malahide Cricket Club.

“Arlene has become such a special part of our team over the last four years. She came over to Ireland as an overseas player for Malahide CC and I don’t think any of us could have imagined then just how important she would become to our group. She has given so much to us, both on and off the field, and has been someone we could always rely on.

“We know how difficult it has been for her being so far away from her family for such a long time. Although we’re going to miss her hugely, we’re really happy for her to be heading home and being closer to the people she loves.

“We can’t thank Arlene enough for everything she has given to us over the last four years. She has left a real mark on our squad and she’ll always be a huge part of our Irish cricket family. We wish her all the best with whatever comes next.”

Ireland Women head coach Lloyd Tennant also highlighted Kelly’s reliability and influence within the team, saying, “Arlene will be a big loss to Irish cricket. She’s been so reliable and handles pressure situations extremely well. But the biggest loss will be her presence in our environment. She’s helped shape a new era of high performance, always looking for ways to improve and make the most of her ability. I wish her every success for the future.”

--IANS

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