Sunaina Roshan says 'Forever proud to be your daughter' as she wishes dad Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina Roshan said that she is 'Forever proud to be her father's daughter' in a heartfelt birthday wish for him on social media.

On Sunday, Sunaina took to her official Insta account and posted a video montage of their rare father-daughter moments over the years.

She shared that for her, the biggest compliment is being told that she is like her father, as she highly admires his strength, wit and resilience.

Sunaina wrote on the photo-sharing app, "If being called your daughter wasn’t enough of a blessing, being told that I’m like you is one of my favourite compliments. Your strength, your wit, your resilience… these are the qualities I’ve always admired in you and I’m so happy to carry a little piece of them with me. (sic)".

"Forever proud to be your daughter. Forever your Daddy’s girl. Happy Birthday, Papa. I love you", her birthday wish for her father further read.

Rakesh Roshan also expressed his gratitude by commenting, "Thank you Niks" on his daughter's post.

Before this, Rakesh Roshan's co-star and veteran actress Simi Garewal decided to revisit their 1971 movie 'Seema' on his birthday.

Simi Garewal revealed that this was the film that brought the two of them together.

Sharing a poster of the movie on social media, she included the 'Happy Birthday' track as the background score.

"Remember! This film brought us together..and 55 years on you remain my dearest friend. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Guddu! My real life hero!! (sic)," Simi wrote, wishing her co-star

Rakesh Roshan reacted to this with the lovely comment, saying, "Simi ji what a lovely journey, thank you for the love & wishes (red heart emoji)".

After working as an actor for some time, Rakesh Roshan later turned towards direction. Some of his most noteworthy projects include 'King Uncle', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla', 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai', 'Koi… Mil Gaya', and 'Krrish'.

--IANS

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