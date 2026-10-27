Vedanta Iron and Steel slips to Rs 324 crore loss in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Vedanta Iron and Steel on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 324 crore in the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 121 crore in the preceding June quarter (Q1 FY27).

Revenue from operations declined 23.87 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,788 crore from Rs 3,662 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's operating performance weakened significantly during the period, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling 90.55 per cent to Rs 48 crore from Rs 508 crore in the June quarter.

Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 1.7 per cent from 13.9 per cent in the preceding quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the company reduced its consolidated net loss by 32.08 per cent from Rs 477 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.45 per cent from Rs 2,858 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined 9.51 per cent to Rs 3,129 crore from Rs 3,458 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 11 crore after the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation acquired 7,200 square metres of company-owned land in Nashik for the proposed Ring Road Project.

The iron ore business witnessed a sharp slowdown, with revenue falling to Rs 638 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,190 crore in the June quarter.

Segment EBITDA dropped to Rs 10 crore from Rs 179 crore during the same period, as per its filing.

The steel segment also reported weaker performance. Revenue declined to Rs 2,488 crore from Rs 2,839 crore in the preceding quarter, while segment EBITDA fell to Rs 73 crore from Rs 336 crore.

Shares of the company ended the day's trading session at Rs 27.95, gaining 5 per cent or Rs 1.33.

However, the stock remains under pressure over longer periods, declining 3.35 per cent in the past week, 14.73 per cent over the last month and 7.91 per cent over the past three months.

--IANS

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