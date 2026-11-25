Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy affirmed that the ‘Khelo India’ games will serve as a robust foundation for sports development in Telangana in tune with the state’s vision to become an international sports hub in the future.

With the state set to host the major sporting event for the first time from December 11 to 22, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the preparations in a meeting, attended by Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and other officials on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government has already earmarked Rs 203 crore towards hosting the ‘Khelo India’ Games, with the central government contributing Rs 21 crore. Of this, Rs 120 crore from the state budget is being utilised to develop world-class stadiums and procure cutting-edge sports equipment.

The government resolved to establish permanent sports infrastructure, unlike other states which developed only temporary infrastructure during the Khelo India games.

After the National Games held in 2002 in the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is now set to host a major national-level sporting event once again. Approximately 8,000 athletes and officials participated in the 2002 National Games. Over 9,000 participants from across all states will attend this edition of 'Khelo India'.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that arrangements be made to launch the 'Khelo India' games with grandeur on December 11. The opening ceremony will be held at the L.B. Stadium and the closing ceremony at the Gachibowli Stadium.

The CM emphasised that the arrangements should be in a manner that the spirit of sports permeates the entire city. Emphasis should be placed on laying a foundation for the future that encourages the youth of Telangana to pursue sports as their career.

The Chief Minister directed that supervisory responsibilities for the opening and closing ceremonies be assigned to ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. The ministers would also be appointed as in-charges for each district to oversee the arrangements for the competitions.

The officials briefed the CM that the development works at the stadiums, along with all necessary sports equipment for 27 different sports disciplines, will be ready by the end of November. Work has already been completed at 14 stadiums, and the remaining 6 are expected to be finished by the month's end.

Karrasamu, a traditional martial art of Telangana, makes its debut as a demonstration sport in these competitions. CM Revanth Reddy noted that providing a fitting platform for Karrasamu at the national level will help promote the sport within the state.

--IANS

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