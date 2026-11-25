Mehsana, Nov 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government has introduced an additional subsidy for residential consumers installing rooftop solar systems of up to 2.18 kilowatt-peak (kWp), reducing their share of the installation cost to 10 per cent for general category households and five per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has introduced the provision for systems installed on or after October 22, 2026, with the remaining cost to be borne by the state government.

The subsidy will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The move is aimed at making rooftop solar installations more affordable, particularly for poor and middle-class households, while encouraging greater adoption of solar energy.

Gujarat accounts for 18.21 per cent of the total rooftop solar systems installed in the country under the 'PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

More than nine lakh households in the state have installed rooftop solar systems, with a combined capacity of around 3,408 megawatts.

Beneficiaries in Mehsana district said the additional subsidy had made the scheme more accessible and helped reduce their electricity expenses.

"Since October 22, the Gujarat Government has also been providing subsidies along with the Central Government. Consumers who install a 2.18 kWp system are eligible for an additional subsidy. I request everyone to take advantage of this government scheme," said Vipul Patel, a beneficiary from Mehsana.

Another beneficiary, Sheetal Mehta, said her monthly electricity bill, which earlier ranged between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000, had come down to zero after installing a rooftop solar system.

She said she had also received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 towards the installation. "Since October 22, the Gujarat Government, along with the Central Government, has also been providing us with a subsidy," she added.

However, the additional subsidy comes with a condition that beneficiaries cannot increase their installed solar capacity for three years from the date of installation.

"This subsidy will be applicable only up to a capacity of 2.18 kWp. Applicants will not be allowed to increase the capacity of their solar systems in any way for three years from the date of installation. An undertaking to this effect is obtained from applicants at the time of submitting their applications," said I G Katara, Additional Chief Engineer, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Mehsana.

Households that already have rooftop solar systems with a capacity below 2.18 kWp can also avail themselves of the additional benefit, provided their total installed capacity does not exceed the prescribed limit.

Under the arrangement, the state government's contribution will cover the remaining installation cost after the prescribed share of the eligible household is accounted for.

--IANS

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