Imphal, Nov 25 (IANS) Security forces have arrested six militants belonging to different insurgent outfits in separate operations in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

A police official said the arrested militants were associated with the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) outfits. They were apprehended from Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, and Kangpokpi district.

The arrested individuals were allegedly involved in forcibly extorting money from traders and government employees, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles conducted a series of coordinated security and community outreach initiatives across Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal and Kamjong districts of Manipur on November 25, 2026, with the objective of strengthening regional stability, building mutual trust and promoting lasting communal harmony.

Through direct engagement with local communities and coordinated security measures, the initiatives sought to strengthen cooperation between security personnel and residents and contribute to maintaining a peaceful environment across the state.

In Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles personnel from Irengbam organised a community outreach programme at Aimol village, bringing together 18 village elders and youths for an interactive session with security personnel.

The interaction focused on maintaining peace, promoting mutual understanding among different sections of society and encouraging local representatives and young people to work collectively for the welfare and development of their village.

The programme also provided an opportunity for Assam Rifles personnel to understand the concerns and perspectives of local residents, while strengthening cooperation and building closer ties between the security forces and the community.

In a parallel initiative, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a Joint Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in adjoining areas of Tengnoupal and Kamjong districts. The coordinated patrol was aimed at strengthening security vigilance, improving the overall security environment and instilling confidence among people living in the border and adjoining areas.

During the operation, security personnel also interacted with villagers belonging to both Kuki and Naga communities. They discussed various local concerns and appealed to members of both communities to maintain cordial relations, uphold the spirit of brotherhood and extend their cooperation towards sustaining peace and stability in the region.

The personnel emphasised the importance of mutual understanding and community participation in preventing tensions and creating an atmosphere conducive to peaceful coexistence.

By combining community engagement with coordinated patrolling involving multiple security agencies across three districts, the Assam Rifles sought to strengthen grassroots-level cooperation and reinforce the role of public participation in maintaining peace in Manipur.

The initiatives highlighted the importance of building trust between security forces and local communities while ensuring vigilance and coordination among different agencies to promote regional stability and lasting communal harmony.

--IANS

sc/dan