Vedang Raina recalls the time he told his parents 'Acting makes me feel the most alive'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina recalled the time he told his parents that acting is what makes him feel the most alive after an audition.

He added that his recent release, "Main Vaapas Aaunga", has assured him that his gut feeling was indeed correct.

On Tuesday, Vedang shared the incident with his Instagram family via a social media post that read, "I came home one day after an audition (I was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn’t expect to say that and I was as surprised as they were. It’s now been 2 and a half years since I came into this industry that’s given me everything and my gut feeling was right. (sic)"

Stating how "Main Vaapas Aaunga" impacted him as an artist, he went on to write, "Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption."

Expressing his gratitude to director Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang further penned, "@imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it".

Determined to work on his craft, the 'Jigra' actor concluded the post with, "I’m as passionate as ever and I’m driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love."

At the end, Vedang even shared the famous lines by Robert Frost from his poem "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening."

"Miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep," the post ended.

--IANS

pm/