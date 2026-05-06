May 06, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

Vedang Raina opens up on his full-circle moment with A. R. Rahman in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Vedang Raina opens up on his full-circle moment with A. R. Rahman in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, has shared his experience of working with A. R. Rahman in the film. The actor said that used to sing covers of Rahman songs at one point, and to finally a record with him was a full-circle moment for him.

The makers recently released the romantic track 'Maskara' and it has also been receiving warm responses across streaming platforms and social media. Vedang Raina shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recording studio, giving everyone a closer look at the journey behind this soulful composition.

In the video, Vedang Raina was visibly nervous yet excited about the opportunity to record a song with A.R. Rahman. He said, “Not too long ago I was making covers of @arrahman compositions. Now I get to collaborate with him. I really don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I dedicate this to that little boy who dreamed of this. Who heard the ‘Roja’ album on repeat. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for trusting me to be a part of your vision. I hope I could do justice. ‘Maskara’ out now on all streaming platforms. Go listen”.

The song is composed by A. R. Rahman, and sung by Nilanjana Ghosh, with lyrics furnished by Irshad Kamil. The song beautifully captures the playful, unspoken emotions of young love, its hesitation, charm, and quiet intensity.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari Wagh.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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