Centre’s revenue crosses Rs 2.12 lakh crore in April, states’ share up at Rs 87,779 crore

New Delhi, 1 June (IANS) The Government of India has received ₹2,12,679 crore, which represents 5.8 per cent of the total receipts for the corresponding BE 2026–27, for April this year. This comprises ₹1,78,492 crore of tax revenue (Net to Centre), ₹24,293 crore of non-tax revenue, and ₹9,894 crore of non-debt capital receipts on account of loan recoveries, according to a finance ministry statement issued on Monday.

The monthly review of the Centre’s accounts also shows that ₹87,779 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by the Government of India during this period. This is ₹6,044 crore higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the Government of India is ₹5,74,892 crore, which is 10.8 per cent of the corresponding BE 2026–27. Out of this, ₹3,85,151 crore is on the revenue account, and ₹1,89,831 crore is on the capital account. Of the total revenue expenditure, ₹1,09,562 crore is on account of interest payments and ₹43,633 crore is on account of major subsidies.

The subsidy outgo is set to increase in the current financial year due to the rise in the cost of petroleum products such as LPG and fertilisers because of the Middle East conflict and the choking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world’s exports of oil and gas transit during normal times.

This is expected to increase the outgo on LPG subsidy for the poor and on fertiliser subsidy, which ensures that farmers are cushioned from the global cost rise in the use of crucial inputs for growing their crops.

While the market price of LPG has shot up to ₹1,200 per cylinder globally, Ujjwala households are still being supplied gas at ₹613 per 14.2 kg cylinder, as the government is footing a subsidy of ₹587 per cylinder, a senior petroleum ministry official said.

In effect, Ujjwala households are paying only half the market price for gas, while the government is bearing the cost of the other half through a subsidy to protect them from the price rise triggered by the Iran war, he added.

The price of LPG in India is also much lower than in neighbouring countries. While general households are paying ₹913 per LPG cylinder and those under the Ujjwala scheme are paying ₹613, in Sri Lanka, families have to shell out ₹1,241 per cylinder, in Nepal, ₹1,207, and in Pakistan, ₹1,046.

--IANS

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