October 21, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

VCL: Emperia Marathas sweep Haryana Hurricanes to set up final against Delhi Dynamites

Emperia Marathas sweep Haryana Hurricanes to set up final against Delhi Dynamites in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Photo credit: VCL

Noida, Oct 21 (IANS) Emperia Marathas secured the second spot in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) final after registering a convincing 3-0 win over Haryana Hurricanes at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The Marathas will now face Delhi Dynamites in the title clash on Friday, with the championship within touching distance.

The contest began on an intense note, with both teams trading points in a closely fought opening set. Haryana Hurricanes pushed the Marathas all the way, but Emperia held their nerve in the crucial moments to clinch the set 22-20 and take an early lead.

Having gained the upper hand, the Marathas raised their level in the second set. They found greater rhythm in their play, tightened their defence and converted key attacking opportunities to register a comfortable 21-12 win, moving one set away from the final.

Haryana looked to stage a fightback in the third set, but Emperia maintained their composure and continued to put pressure on their opponents. The Marathas closed out the set 21-18 to complete a straight-sets victory and confirm their place in the final.

Shubham Choudhary was named Player of the Match for his performance, while his teammate Nikhil Choudhary received the Impact Player award for his contribution to the team's win.

Speaking after the match, Shubham Choudhary said, “It feels great to reach the final. Haryana Hurricanes put up a strong fight, especially in the first set, and we knew we had to stay focused and make the most of our opportunities. The team showed great belief and worked together throughout the match. We are happy with the win, but our job is not finished yet. We will prepare well for the final against Delhi Dynamites and give everything we have to win the title.”

The Marathas will now turn their attention to Friday's final against Delhi Dynamites, where both teams will compete for the inaugural VCL title.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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