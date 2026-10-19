VCL 2026: Delhi Dynamites turn up the voltage to storm into final after defeating Ayodhya Garjan

Noida, Oct 19 (IANS) Delhi Dynamites secured their place in the final of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) after defeating Ayodhya Garjan in the first semifinal at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Monday.

The Dynamites made a strong start, winning the first two sets 21-17 and 21-15 to take control of the contest. However, Ayodhya Garjan responded with a spirited performance in the third set, winning 25-24 to reduce the deficit and keep their hopes alive in a very closely fought set.

With momentum shifting, Delhi had to remain composed in the fourth set. The Dynamites held their nerves, eventually winning 22-20 to seal the match and book their place in the title clash.

Nishant Thakur played a key role in Delhi's victory and was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance. His teammate Abdul Kalam Niyas was named the Impact Player for his contribution to the team's win.

Speaking after the win, Nishant Thakur said, “It feels great to reach the final. Ayodhya Garjan are a strong team, and they fought hard to make a comeback after we won the first two sets. We knew we had to stay focused and play together, especially in the crucial moments. The entire team contributed to this victory, and now our focus is on preparing well for the final and giving our best to win the title.”

The semifinal was attended by Ashish Chaudhary, personal assistant to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Virendar Kawar, President of the Volleyball Federation of India and former minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, Dr MP Singh, IPS, Commandant of the 5th Battalion, UPSSF, Saharanpur, and Vijay Pal Singh, former Additional Superintendent of Police and Secretary of the Chandigarh Volleyball Association.

Delhi Dynamites will either take on Haryana Hurricanes or Emperia Marathas in the final scheduled for Friday (October 23).

Haryana and Marathas will lock horns in the second semi-final on Wednesday (October 21).

--IANS

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