Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta laud government for bringing down food prices at airports with Udan Cafe

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Popular television couple, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, praised the government for bringing down the prices of food at airports across the country with Udan Yatri Cafe through their latest post on social media.

In the clip posted by Ishita on her official Instagram handle, she was seen visiting the Udan Yatri Cafe at the Mumbai airport with her husband.

Vatsal flaunted the board with affordable prices for various items such as tea, coffee, and Samosa, etc at the cafe.

"The government has done a great job because a lot of people used to complain that the food was very expensive. But this is amazing," the 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' actor was heard saying.

While Vatsal picked up a cup of Joe for himself, Ishita purchased two bottles of water just for Rs 20 at the Udan Yatri Cafe.

For those who do not know, Udan Yatri Cafe is an initiative to enhance passenger facilities at airports across the country. The Government of India started a chain of cafes in March 2025 that provides affordable food at just Rs 20.

Vatsal and Ishita's first encounter was on the set of the show "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar".

These two soon fell for one another, and after dating for some time, they finally tied the knot back in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, baby boy Vaayu, in July 2023. In June 2025, the couple once again embraced parenthood as they were blessed with baby girl Veda.

Ishita's feed is full of adorable moments from her parental journey.

In February, she expressed their gratitude to all those who have helped her and Vatsal manage their work, along with two kids.

Ishita thanked her and Vatsal's parents for always being by their side.

--IANS

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