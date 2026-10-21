‘Vasudha’ stars Priya Thakur, Abhishek Sharrma talk about grand wedding track, heavy bridal lehengas and long shooting hours

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Priya Thakur has spoken about the challenges of shooting wedding sequences, including wearing heavy bridal lehengas and managing long shooting hours, as Zee TV’s ‘Vasudha’ gears up for a grand wedding track featuring Dev and Vasudha.

Dev, played by Abhishek Sharrma, and Vasudha, essayed by Priya Thakur, are beginning a new chapter in their lives, and this time, their wedding holds a deeper meaning.

Talking about the wedding track and what makes the celebration special for the audience, Priya Thakur said, “The audience has been eagerly waiting to see Chandrika accept Vasudha as her badi bahu, and I think that is what makes this wedding truly special. While Dev and Vasudha may have been married before, having Chandrika’s acceptance and blessings, along with the entire family celebrating their union, makes this wedding even more meaningful. Seeing everyone come together and be happy for them makes this a truly special moment for us and for all the fans who have been waiting to see Dev and Vasudha unite this way.”

She added, “We have had grand wedding functions, and I feel this is a small treat for all the fans who have supported Dev and Vasudha throughout their journey. Wedding tracks are always fun but challenging to shoot, especially with the heavy outfits, jewellery and long hours on set. However, I have always loved being a bride on screen. I enjoy wearing those beautiful, royal outfits and jewellery, even though carrying them for long hours is not easy! Overall, it has been an amazing experience shooting for this track. I am sure our audience will love seeing Dev and Vasudha begin this new chapter together.”

Abhishek Sharrma said, “I think Dev and Vasudha fans have received the best gift this time! Dev and Vasudha are not getting married for the first time, but what makes this wedding special is that Chandrika herself is bringing them together and has finally accepted Vasudha as her bahu. Seeing her happy about their relationship and the entire family celebrating their union makes this track even more special. It feels like Dev and Vasudha are finally getting their happily ever after, and this is exactly what the fans have been waiting for.”

He added, “Wedding tracks are always exciting to shoot, but they also come with their own challenges, from the elaborate costumes to the long shooting hours. Thankfully, we have an amazing team that puts in so much effort to make everything come together, making the entire process easier and more enjoyable. Shooting this wedding track has been a lot of fun because we know how much it means to the audience. It feels wonderful to finally give the fans this special moment they have been waiting for. The entire cast has also made the experience very comfortable. Everyone is highly professional and supportive, which makes working together so much easier and enjoyable. When you have such a wonderful team around you, even the most challenging scenes become a memorable experience.”

The show earlier witnessed a series of wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, sangeet and the wedding rituals, making it a visual treat for Dev and Vasudha’s fans.

–IANS

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