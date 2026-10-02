Sundeep Kishan: Jason Sanjay has worked harder than, if not as hard as any other person!

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in director Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma', has now disclosed that the young, first-time director did not expect any privileges for being the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and that he worked harder than, if not as hard as any other person in the unit.

Talking to IANS, Sundeep Kishan, while replying to a question on the challenges that Jason Sanjay and he faced while making 'Sigma', said, "Beyond challenges, we see it as our responsibility. We want everyone who comes for this film to say that it was a good thing that they came for this film. Anything more than that is a bonus. It is towards this goal that we have put in a lot of effort. The director has put in a lot of effort."

He went on to add, "I am telling you very honestly. I have worked with a lot of first-time directors, I have also worked with very big directors. He (Jason Sanjay) has worked harder than, or just as hard as any other person."

When asked if no special privileges were accorded to Jason Sanjay because of being the Chief Minister's son? Sundeep Kishan replied, "He has made a film on a budget meant for Sundeep Kishan. He was given 70 days time to make the film and he completed it in 63 days. If he had gone and asked for an increase in budget by about 10 more crores, they would have given it. If he had asked for an additional 20 days, the production house would have supported it. Lyca would do it for any director. But Jason Sanjay never took advantage at any point."

For the unaware, 'Sigma', which features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead, hit screens worldwide on October 2.

--IANS

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