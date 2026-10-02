World looks to India for answers to global challenges: Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Friday emphasised that the modern world is navigating severe dilemmas arising from conflicting priorities, noting that global expectations from India are higher than ever to offer a balanced, harmonious path forward.

Addressing a gathering following his visits to international hubs, including New York, Toronto and London, Bhagwat observed that current global crises stem from individual pursuits that clash with collective welfare, conflicting allegiances, and development models that neglect environmental sustainability.

Bhagwat underscored the need for a balanced approach where individual happiness does not infringe upon others, and economic progress goes hand in hand with ecological preservation.

Drawing from ancient Indian wisdom, he highlighted that while the world appears fractured on the surface, everything is fundamentally interconnected. Harming one part of society or the environment ultimately impacts everyone, he said.

Reminding the audience of India's historical ethos, Bhagwat said India has never imposed its ideology, invaded foreign lands, or enforced religious conversions.

He said the Indian tradition is rooted in Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, reflecting the universal well-being of all humanity.

Bhagwat noted that India's national character was nurtured not by kings or rulers but by self-sacrificing saints, monks and thinkers who travelled across the subcontinent to unify society around enduring human values.

Defining Dharma beyond ritualistic religion as a broader code of humanity and brotherhood, Bhagwat warned that a weakened moral foundation leads to national decline, while a weak nation places moral values at risk.

He said preserving both requires collective societal commitment.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat reiterated that for India to fulfil its duty of guiding the world towards global peace and well-being, it must remain a strong, morally grounded and culturally rooted nation.

--IANS

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