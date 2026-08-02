Varun Sharma shares rare childhood memory as he remembers his 90s buddies: ‘This kid in me is missing’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Friendship Day, Varun Sharma took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared his unseen childhood picture.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fukrey’ actor recalled the fun-filled days of the 90s with his friends. Sharing the throwback picture, Varun expressed that the child in him still misses those carefree moments and the friends he spent his early years with. He reminisced about the simple joys of childhood birthday parties, waiting for his turn to enjoy cake, snacks and sweets while celebrating with his buddies.

He wrote, “This picture is from a B’day Party jahan main woh 1 Cake ka Slice,1 Patties, Thode se wafers and 1 Gulab Jamun Ka piece ka wait kar raha tha.. While all my Buddies were waiting for thier turns This Kid in me is missing and thinking of all the Cool kids he used to hang around and have the best Time Miss the 90’s Man! Love you Doston #HappyFriendshipDay.”

In the photo, a young Varun Sharma can be seen posing for the camera with an adorable smile. The actor looked cute in a blue T-shirt paired with shorts as he captured a sweet glimpse from his childhood days.

Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated Friendship Day by sharing heartfelt notes and special memories dedicated to their friends. From expressing gratitude for lifelong bonds to sharing nostalgic throwback moments, celebs gave a glimpse of the cherished friendships in their lives.

Anil Kapoor penned a lengthy note while remembering his late friend and veteran actor Satish Kaushik. The actor shared heartfelt memories and paid tribute to their special bond, recalling the cherished moments they spent together.

An excerpt from his note read, “Happy Friendship Day to all my friends. Today, I’m especially missing my dear friend, Satish.

You know, every one of us has that one friend... whenever you’re frustrated, upset, or you just want to pull your friends’ leg, gossip a little, or simply laugh about life, you call them. Nothing ever goes beyond that conversation. Satish was that person for me. I miss his humour, his energy, his incredible talent... but most of all, I miss my friend. It’s not easy to find someone who stays with you through an entire journey.”

--IANS

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