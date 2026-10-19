Varun Dhawan performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ on Durga Ashtami during Navratri with Kanjak girls

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan marked the festive occasion of Navratri by spending time with a group of children and sharing a heartfelt festive greeting.

Taking to his social media account, the actor posted a picture of himself sitting on the floor with little girls, who were seen drawing and colouring. Varun held up a handmade greeting card that read “Happy Navratri”.

Dressed casually, the actor was seen smiling alongside the children as they worked on their artwork, with sheets of paper, crayons and colouring supplies spread around them.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote in Hindi, which further translated in English reads, “Heartfelt Navratri wishes to all of you.”

Varun, who enjoys a strong following on social media, frequently shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans.

On the professional front, the actor has been part of many popular films, including ‘Badlapur’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘October’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’. He was also seen in the action thriller ‘Baby John’.

Varun Dhawan, who married fashion designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021, welcomed their daughter, Lara, in June 2024.

The actor has spoken about the special place his daughter holds in his life, describing her arrival as Goddess Lakshmi coming into his home.

His strong family values were also evident at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, where his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, became emotional while speaking about him.

David had praised Varun for being a caring son and recalled how the actor stood by him during his health struggles, even sleeping beside him in the hospital.

–IANS

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