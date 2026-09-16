Varun Dhawan highlights declining soil nutrients amid recent plot purchase: ‘It has been giving me sleepless nights’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has raised concerns over the declining quality of soil and the loss of natural nutrients after his recent visit to his newly acquired plot of farmland.

Sharing what he learned from farmers, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor said the growing use of chemicals and nutrient-depleted soil is a matter of concern. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he admitted that the issue has been “giving me sleepless nights” and sought suggestions on possible solutions.

Speaking about the same, Varun shared, “When I visited my farm, the farmers told me that today's soil lacks natural nutrients that used to be present before. The seeds are also devoid of those nutrients - zinc, magnesium. The chemicals are affecting all it.”

“But sadly, that is what we are consuming, everyone is consuming, and it is very worrisome. It has been giving me sleepless nights, and I just wanted to know from people who are into farming and produce - what is the solution. What is the way to combat this?”

Earlier, the actor had shared a glimpse of his farmland along with a heartfelt note, expressing his happiness about trying his hand at “kheti.”

In August, Varun Dhawan revealed that he had purchased a farm. The actor shared a video on Instagram showing himself at the property, enjoying a cup of chai and biscuits. Alongside the video, he simply wrote, “I bought a farm.” In the video, Varun said, “Okay, so guys, I want to share some news with you. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hai. Yeh khet. I have taken this, and don't ask me why, but to just stand here and have my chai and biscuit in this weather is unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” which marked a reunion for the actor and his filmmaker father David Dhawan after a long gap. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and hit theatres on June 5.

-IANS

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