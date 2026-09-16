Madhuri Dixit shares glimpses of star-studded evening with Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff and others

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit shared glimpses of a special star-studded evening that brought together several familiar faces from the worlds of cinema, music, theatre, business, and beyond.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress posted a video featuring herself alongside fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Imran Khan, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, actor Jackie Shroff, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, among others.

In the video, Madhuri was seen striking poses with Jackie Shroff and Rakesh Roshan while sharing a warm interaction with Manish Malhotra. She also added a fun touch to the evening as she danced and sang along during the gathering.

Reflecting on the gathering, the 59-year-old actress said the evening was a reminder of the importance of relationships and the people who become an integral part of one’s journey over the years.

She shared that the gathering was planned to bring together people who had inspired, challenged and supported them over the years, adding that friends from different walks of life found themselves under one roof.

“There are evenings that remind you that a life is really made of relationships. We wanted to bring together people we love, people who have inspired us, challenged us, walked alongside us, and become part of our lives over many years. Friends from art, cinema, music, theatre, health, business and beyond, all finding themselves in the same room,” she wrote.

The ‘Koyla’ actress added, “And then something wonderful happened. Different worlds met. Old friends met new friends. Stories were exchanged, parts of ourselves were discovered. There were reunions decades in the making, friendships that have travelled through completely different lives, and relationships that simply picked up where they had left off.”

Madhuri also reflected on the heartwarming reunions during the gathering, celebrating friendships that have stood the test of time and bonds that felt as effortless and familiar as ever. “In a world that moves so quickly, this evening was really about something very simple: people, friendship, and the relationships we choose to hold on to.”

Madhuri, along with her husband Shriram Nene, thanked everyone who attended and helped make the evening memorable. “Thank you to everyone who came and made the evening what it was. With love,” she concluded.

--IANS

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