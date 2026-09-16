CM Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the coveted Finisher’s Medal for the 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, here at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Delhi Half Marathon will be flagged off on Sunday from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as thousands of runners from across India and around the world take to the streets of the capital to cross the finish line and earn their medal.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, with a focus on health, fitness, increased participation of women, and its wider socio-economic and charitable impact, has become an important initiative for the National Capital. The enthusiasm and joy of the participants is truly inspiring, and the Delhi Government stands with the event to make this edition even more successful.”

Crafted from high-quality zinc sourced from the legendary Zawar Mines in Udaipur, one of the world’s oldest zinc mining sites, and produced by Hindustan Zinc Limited, part of the Vedanta Group, the medal represents something far greater than a race-day memento.

Kapil Mishra, Minister of Labour, Employment and Tourism, Government of NCT of Delhi , added, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has become an annual calendar event for Delhi, bringing together people from across the country and the world. The Delhi Government and Delhi Tourism are fully committed to promoting such sporting events, which continues to strengthen Delhi’s position as a tourism destination. We look forward to making the 18th October edition a grand success.”

Continuing a cherished tradition of the Delhi Half Marathon, the 2026 Finisher’s Medal brings together India’s rich natural heritage and the deeply personal journey of every runner.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd , Said, “Rooted in India’s rich industrial heritage, the medal stands as a powerful symbol of strength, resilience and endurance. Through our #RunForZeroHunger campaign, every kilometre run carries a larger purpose — helping nourish children and animals in need while inspiring people across the country to embrace a healthier, more active and compassionate future.”

Half Marathon registrations closed within 100 hours, the fastest closure in the event’s history. The Great Delhi Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run have also received an overwhelming response, with registrations filling rapidly. This reflects Delhi’s growing passion for fitness and running, and the event’s evolution into a celebration that brings the city together through movement, participation and purpose.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “Every year, we strive to create a medal that carries meaning and becomes a cherished memory for every runner, and we believe this year’s medal will do just that. As we gear up for another exciting edition, we urge everyone to join the movement, find your reason to participate, give back by raising funds, and come together to celebrate the spirit of Delhi.”

"Delhi Half Marathon is grateful for the unstinted support from the Government of NCT of Delhi; the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports GOI; the Ministry of External Affairs GOI; the Ministry of Home Affairs GOI; the Sports Authority of India (SAI); Athletics Federation of India; Delhi Police; New Delhi Municipal Corporation; Municipal Corporation of Delhi; The Indian Army; Raj Bhavan Delhi; World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC)," the organisers said.

--IANS

bc/