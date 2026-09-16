Govt declares Shahzad Bhatti Network a ‘terrorist organisation’ under UAPA

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) has been declared a ‘terrorist organisation’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Central government announced on Wednesday.

The government cited the outfit’s involvement in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across the border, radicalising youth and criminals, and carrying out activities that pose a threat to the country’s internal security as the basis for the decision.

According to a notification issued by the government in the gazette, “Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country.”

The notification further stated that several criminal cases have been registered against cadres associated with the SBN in different jurisdictions in connection with their alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities. Various provisions of different laws have been invoked in these cases, the government said.

“The ‘Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)’ is involved in radicalising gullible youth by offering various allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities, and mobilising resources for anti-national acts in collusion with other banned organisations and designated entities,” the notification read.

The government further alleged that the SBN has been promoting terrorism through violent activities aimed at disrupting public order and by using digital communication platforms to circulate provocative messages.

According to the notification, the group’s activities through various digital platforms are aimed at spreading provocative content, which the government said poses a serious challenge to the integrity of the country.

“The Central Government believes that ‘Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India,” the notification stated.

The government subsequently exercised powers granted under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to amend the First Schedule of the Act and include the organisation in the list of designated terrorist organisations.

The notification stated that after serial number 45 and the entries relating to it in the First Schedule, a new serial number and entry would be inserted.

“46. Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN),” the gazette read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed the action to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Taking to X, Shah said, “Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of zero tolerance against terror, the MHA declares the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA.”

“The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India’s democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content,” Shah added.

--IANS

sd/skp