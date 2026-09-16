Shagun Sharma on new show ‘Queen’: ‘It allows me to explore a world very different from what I’ve done before’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Shagun Sharma has opened up about her upcoming show ‘Queen.’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared how the project has given her an opportunity to step into a world that is very different from the characters and stories she has explored before. Speaking about her new role, Shagun said, “Stepping into Queen as the lead is a very special opportunity for me because it allows me to explore a character and a world that is very different from what I have done before.”

“Neeti is layered and ambitious and has so many shades to her, and discovering those different facets has been an incredible experience. After exploring reality with Khatron Ke Khiladi, coming back to fiction in such an important role feels like a new chapter in my journey. I’m really looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to Neeti and to everything Queen has in store.”

Colors TV’s upcoming fiction show “Queen” revolves around ambition, power, and the journey of its central character, Neeti. Shagun will be seen playing the lead role in the show.

Shagun Sharma is best known for playing the role of Paridhi “Pari” Virani in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.” She was also one of the contestants on the current season of the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.”

Shagun has also played the lead role of Kashvi Bajwa in “Yeh Hai Chahatein,” opposite Pravisht Mishra, and appeared in “Harphoul Mohini.”

The actress had earlier spoken about her approach to choosing meaningful roles. After spending nearly a decade in the television industry, Shagun said she believes that “content is king” and prefers taking up diverse characters rather than being typecast. She stated, “I try to pick varied characters and push myself, even if it scares me at first. For me, the depth of the role matters more than whether it’s positive, negative, lead, or supporting.”

--IANS

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