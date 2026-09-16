SEMICON India 2026: Chip industry push gets boost as PM Modi set to lead inaugural session on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 here on Thursday, as India seeks to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The three-day conference and exhibition, scheduled from September 17 to 19, is being organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global association representing the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry.

Held under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem", the event comes at a significant juncture in India's semiconductor development efforts, amid strong policy support, growing industry participation and increasing global demand for diversified and resilient supply chains.

SEMICON India 2026 is expected to bring together semiconductor companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, start-ups, academic institutions and industry leaders from across the world. More than 600 exhibitors, including around 300 international companies, will participate across 15,000 square metres of exhibition space, while over 150 speakers are scheduled to address various conference sessions.

The exhibition will feature six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions, alongside dedicated platforms highlighting start-ups, innovation, student engagement, workforce development and women's participation in the semiconductor sector. Around 40 start-ups will showcase their technologies at the Startup Pavilion, while the Workforce Development Pavilion will focus on talent development, skill-building and career opportunities in microelectronics.

A major attraction this year will be the 'Sand to Silicon to Systems' Value Chain Experience, designed to provide visitors with an end-to-end view of the semiconductor ecosystem, spanning raw materials, manufacturing equipment and chip fabrication to advanced packaging, chip design, electronics and systems.

The event will also host a startup pitch competition, student hackathon and innovation showcase, providing opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs, researchers and students to present cutting-edge ideas and technologies.

The conference agenda includes keynote addresses, panel discussions and strategic sessions covering semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, supply-chain resilience, advanced packaging, materials and equipment, chip design, research and development, innovation and talent creation.

Six international country roundtables are also scheduled to facilitate collaboration and potential partnerships, while dedicated sessions on women's leadership, workforce development and industry association cooperation will focus on supporting the growth of India's electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

--IANS

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