September 16, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Javed Akhtar recalls Jai Kishan’s ‘Sita aur Gita’ connection on music composer’s death anniversary

Javed Akhtar recalls Jai Kishan’s ‘Sita aur Gita’ connection on music composer’s death anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar remembered late music director Jai Kishan on his 55th death anniversary and recalled their brief association as he shared how their few meetings left a lasting impression on him.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Akhtar mentioned that Jai Kishan was originally supposed to compose the music for the Hema Malini-starrer 1972 film ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, but passed away in 1971 at the age of 41 before the project could take shape.

Akhtar wrote: “On 12th September 1971 music director Jai Kishan had passed away at the age of 41. I had a very short association with him . Originally he was to give music for Sita aur Gita.”

“I had narrated the script to him but then death took him away . Our few meetings have left a deep impression on me . He was a very nice man,” he added.

Seeta Aur Geeta is directed by Ramesh Sippy. It stars stars Hema Malini in a dual role playing the titular identical twins who are separated at birth and grow up with different temperaments. When they meet as adults, they swap places.

The film also stars Sanjeev Kumar and Dharmendra, Manorama, Roopesh Kumar, Satyen Kappu, Honey Irani and Pratima Devi.

Jaikishan worked in a duo with composer Shankar Singh Ram Singh Raghuvanshi. The two were together called Shankar–Jaikishan. They worked together from 1949 to 1971.

Shankar–Jaikishan collaborated with legendary singers such as Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar, Suman Kalyanpur, Asha Bhosle and Sharda They also worked heavily with lyricists Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, with whom they created some of the most memorable songs in their career. The duo composed for notable films, including Mera Naam Joker, Dharti, Pagla Kahin Ka, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan and Pehchan, Andaz.

Jaikishan died on September 12, 1971 due to Liver Cirrhosis. After Jaikishan's untimely demise, Shankar continued to compose under the name Shankar-Jaikishan. However, after a string of failures, he tasted success with musical blockbusters in Manoj Kumar starrers Be-Imaan and Sanyasi.

--IANS

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